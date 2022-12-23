Linda Lindros, 64, of Cedar Park, Texas, passed away on November 12, 2022. She grew up in Prentice, Wisconsin, with four sisters (Joni, Kellie, Kim, and Tina) and maintained a loving relationship with her half-sister Pat. After graduating from high school, Linda earned a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification and worked in a nearby nursing home. She eventually got an apartment in Wausau, Wisconsin, where she lived for over 25 years before relocating to Texas.

An unfortunate fall left her wheelchair-bound for the last decade, followed by years of advancing dementia, neither of which slowed her down much. She won medals in Games for Life, attended every Special Needs dance possible, served as Kim’s wing woman for all kinds of outings, and watched over her fellow residents in the nursing home with great compassion, often alerting staff to someone having difficulties or grabbing a fire extinguisher and rushing down the hall to put out a nonexistent fire.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Lindros as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments