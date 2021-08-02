...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON,
BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT Tuesday, August 3. This advisory affects people in
Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and
Price counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting northwestern
Wisconsin counties and is anticipated to slowly spread east-
southeast today into Tuesday morning. Elevated fine particulate
matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air
quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level over this period. Sensitive groups include children, elderly
people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone
engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of
time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Daylilies produce numerous flower buds that are showy over a long period, but each flower lasts only a day — which is why they are called daylilies. There are always new flowers opening, so you won’t notice the loss of older flowers. (Contributed photos by Tom Nicholls)
Have you been awed by the diversity and colors of daylilies? We have, and it’s the reason Mary Lou has planted several different varieties in our Nature Education Center gardens in Fifield. There are more than 35,000 varieties, so there are many to choose from.
For those of you not familiar with daylilies, we think you will enjoy knowing the following interesting facts about them complied by the University of Minnesota Extension Service. After learning something about these beautiful flowers, you may want to include them in your own gardens to brighten them up throughout the summer.
