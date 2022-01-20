Terri Kaiser

Back in the 1960s my Grandma Morrison stitched a piece that hangs on the wall in my dining room and is one of my cherished possessions. There are many others also that I’m sentimental about to the point of ridiculousness, but this one is near the top of the heap.

The material is a cream color, a bit faded these days, and the embroidery in hues of green and brown, with some pinks and blues thrown in. At the top are the words ‘To Err is Human, To Forgive Divine.’ Wonderful words to live by aren’t they?

