...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Back in the 1960s my Grandma Morrison stitched a piece that hangs on the wall in my dining room and is one of my cherished possessions. There are many others also that I’m sentimental about to the point of ridiculousness, but this one is near the top of the heap.
The material is a cream color, a bit faded these days, and the embroidery in hues of green and brown, with some pinks and blues thrown in. At the top are the words ‘To Err is Human, To Forgive Divine.’ Wonderful words to live by aren’t they?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.