Okay, it’s that time of the year. Birds are getting drunk on berries and flying into our windows again. We go through our days with a background of “thunk, thunk.” Haven’t found any carcasses outside the windows yet, but I’m sure we will when their little necks will have endured enough.
Not only that, we’ve been terrorized by the cutest little gopher. Yes, he or she is cute, but that’s just a devious masquerade. This animal has stalked my gardens all season long. The ground upon which we walk is likely hanging by a thread over the multitude of freeways the little bugger has dug beneath us. One minute it’s in the vegetable garden, the next in my flower beds, and laying in wait for me to walk out the door. As I navigate the steps, it darts out from under at just the right time to see if it can induce a heart attack. And it nearly has.
