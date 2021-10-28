Terri Kaiser

The word “welcome” is just so ... well ... welcoming, isn’t it? After all, don’t we all want to be welcomed? Welcomed for a visit, welcomed for dinner, welcomed to the neighborhood, welcomed to the community, etc.

I have lived in Park Falls all of my life but for three years, when I was in a suburb of Denver briefly and then New Baden, Ill. I had never had to make friends before. Growing up in the town where I’d been born, friends were just ... there. It was a sobering situation to be without them, and I found I wasn’t very good at making friends. It’s a bit of a shock when those familiar surroundings and faces are no longer there as your safety net. And I had never realized before that they were a safety net of sorts.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments