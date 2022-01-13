You know, there’s something to be said for those days that call us out of doors to experience winter first-hand and those days that keep us holed up with a Packers game, a good book, movie, or puzzle; whatever constitutes your idea of a lazy day inside.
On Saturday I dusted off the snowshoes as the weather warmed nicely. A group of us trekked through the woods, with me bringing up the back so as not to slow the others down. I like to go at my own rate so that I can daydream to my heart’s content. Twice I came close to planting my face in the snow and having to yell “man down,” so the others wouldn’t leave me behind. For me, it’s a constant challenge to watch where my snowshoed feet land among the downed trees and holes in the trail while listening to the chatter of the group with half an ear. Heaven forbid I miss out on a piece of what’s new with everyone.
