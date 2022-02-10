Terri Kaiser

I heard this line in a song, “the carnival of human nature,” and I thought, “Huh, that’s interesting.” Later, I tried to find the song with no luck. Probably a tune on the classic rock channel.

Human nature, according to the dictionary, is the “psychology of humankind.” OK, I read that this means the essence of being human, the special and unique characteristics that humans possess which distinguishes them from other living beings. Basically, those things that separate us from plants and animals such as thoughts and feelings.

