Last Saturday night my husband and I had the pleasure of taking my mother to see the Northwoods Players Madrigal Dinner. Oh, what fun it was! We ate until our bellies were beyond full and enjoyed music so good it could bring tears of joy to your eyes.

Truly, Park Falls was well represented with the talents of Mark Donner leading the singers all sharing their gift of song, which included our own mayor, Michael Bablick. Many a laugh was shared at the ongoing jokes and antics of the jester, town crier and knights between songs and the serving of dinner courses.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments