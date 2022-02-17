Is there nothing more embarrassing than politely taking off your shoes when entering the home of an acquaintance and revealing your unattractive big toe due to a hole in your sock?
Well, of course, there are other things more embarrassing, but this is right up there with the rest. You hope your host doesn’t notice, but you know they do.
Taking a seat, you cover the holey sock and unsightly toe with your other foot, try to hold an intelligent conversation, but all the while you are thinking about the draft around the outed toe and hoping the visit goes by quickly. With a little luck, this happens toward the end of the day, otherwise you will have to be aware of this malady for the rest of the day.
I am not a fan of toes. I appreciate what they do for us, but for the most part, they are cringeworthy. Think toe jam, the smell after being in a hot, sweaty shoe too long, an unkempt nail. Yeesh! I am all for a good foot massage but please stay away from my toes and I will stay away from yours.
Having a hole in your sock means one of a few things. You’ve held onto said sock too long despite the quality of the sock purchased, or possibly a jagged nail or rough seam in the shoe may be the culprits. Either way, why am I writing about holey socks?
I suppose it’s those little things in life that are annoying and just plain humbling. Like a piece of food stuck in your teeth that no one told you about until you gander a glance in a mirror. Worse yet, something unwanted in the area of the nose. Then there’s always the problem of the open barn door. You know what I mean. That’s always a tough one.
Once on a snowmobile trip, my mascara started to run due to the condensation inside my helmet. On a stop along the trail, I visited with everyone, laughed, and told silly stories. Then I went into the bathroom to discover I looked like a rabid raccoon with black smeared around my eyes and running down my cheeks.
The life lesson that day — that old golden rule. Do unto others as you would want done to you.
That’s generally easier said than done. Who wants to point out something humiliating to someone else, especially if the other person in question is not a long-term acquaintance? It’s easier if it’s a spouse, but between my husband and myself, I am the one who needs this more often. It seems as if I am always in too great a hurry when preparing to venture out into the world to worry about the details.
Remember the little kid’s game of ‘This Little Piggy Went to Market?’ If I only had a dollar for every time I did this with my boys. By the way, my boys had the cutest little toes. I didn’t have a problem with their little piggys at all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.