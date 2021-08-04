Unsuspecting residents and cottage owners in the town of Worcester may be unaware of the town considering approval of a strip club going into the old tavern/restaurant at the corner of Highway H and Dardis Lake Lane. I just heard about it today!
The town of Worcester website has no mention of this special meeting, to be held this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall. I checked on Tuesday, Aug. 3, so I am sure they are not meeting the legal requirements for notice of a meeting. The town chair said it would be posted on their web site Wednesday, Aug. 4. I am told by other residents that there is a petition one can sign at the Town Hall if you are opposed to this idea. Or you can attend the meeting and voice your opinion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.