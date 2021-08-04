Unsuspecting residents and cottage owners in the town of Worcester may be unaware of the town considering approval of a strip club going into the old tavern/restaurant at the corner of Highway H and Dardis Lake Lane. I just heard about it today!

The town of Worcester website has no mention of this special meeting, to be held this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall. I checked on Tuesday, Aug. 3, so I am sure they are not meeting the legal requirements for notice of a meeting. The town chair said it would be posted on their web site Wednesday, Aug. 4. I am told by other residents that there is a petition one can sign at the Town Hall if you are opposed to this idea. Or you can attend the meeting and voice your opinion.

