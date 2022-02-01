Following a fifty one year detour in the journey of life to the great State of Alaska, Leonard ‘Pops’ Wallner arrived at the Heavenly Gate on New Year’s Eve, 2021, at the age of 87. Weakened by organ failure, ‘Pops’ spent the final few weeks of earthly life in the hospital (Palmer and Anchorage), with family and friends at his bedside.
‘Pops’ was born in Park Falls (Price County), Wisconsin in 1934, the oldest of three children, and only son. He took great pride in sharing the birthday of January 8th with Elvis Presley. Growing up on the family farm, chores were many, days were long, and life was arduous at best. At the age of 22, he married local sweetheart Margaret Sleck, and this union resulted in three children. He began a lifelong career with the railroad as a track welder for the Sioux Line, working throughout the Midwest. After divorce, ‘Pop’s’ married Florence Morford Rominske and moved to Milwaukee, where they lived until the summer of 1970. Growing weary of the hustle and bustle of the big city, a small caravan, consisting of the families of ‘Pops’, George Davis, and James Wilson packed up and headed north to Alaska. After weeks on the road, and having reached Bailey Hill north of Palmer, ‘Pops’ proudly announced ‘Only fifty more miles to Anchorage’, to which Florence proclaimed ‘Nope, Palmer is the end of the line for us!’ Setting up residency, ‘Pops’ was soon back to work, this time for the Alaska Railroad, progressing from Track welder to Bridge and Buildings (B & B) #6 foreman, where he remained for 26 years, retiring in 1996.
