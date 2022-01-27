Benjamin Franklin once said, "They who would give up an essential liberty for temporary security, deserve neither liberty or security." "Those people who will not be ruled by God will be ruled by tyrants" is a quote from Benjamin Franklin. Goerge Washington stated, "The Constitution is the guide which I will never abandon." This ideology made the United States the envy of the world and the most prosperous and moral country in history.
To many these once entrenched principals are no longer viable as they now replace God with government. The fundamentals of numerous individuals presently align with anti God, anti law and anti constitutional doctrines such as defund the police, do away with the second amendment, unprotected borders, abortion, the racism of Critical Race Theory and the Great Reset. If you wish to see in a mild manner what they have in store for you in the future visit the World Economic Forum website. This irrational reasoning of one party is utterly destroying our beloved country as we know it, turning it into a cesspool of chaos, anger and despair.
