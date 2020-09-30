Phillips VB 2020

Elsa Schluter (3) Sept. 24 against Stratford.

 Photo by Allie Kotke

The Phillips High School volleyball team started its season with a strong 3-1 win over Athens Sept. 15 in Phillips.

The Loggers were able to secure a large lead early, and they kept the pressure on the Bluejays throughout the match.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments