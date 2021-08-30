Celebration was the name of the game when the PFCC Women’s League took to the greens Aug. 25. Erin Stelter posted the lowest gross score of the season, when she flew her ball from hill to hill to earn a 42. Twins Sue Falstad and Jane Clark, celebrated their birthdays. Then, Carolyn Herbst surpassed her previous record with a 46, and Clark posted a 49 to close out the scores in the forties.
The low net pot went to Clark (49-20) for a 29 low net score. Stelter (42-12) came second with a 30, and Herbst (46-15) was third with a low net score of 31. The pot for the low putt score of 13 was won by Amy Singer. Margie Hirsch, Herbst, and Deb Klatkiewicz followed with 14. Klatkiewicz also chipped in hole 1, while Singer chipped in on hole 3.
