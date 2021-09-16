The women’s league spread their competitions over the Park Falls Country Club course, attempting to finish their matches before rain interrupted on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Sue Falstad led the group for the fourth time this season with a low gross score of 49. Erin Stelter, Diane Hughes and Judy Scovell came in second with 52, while Mary Lou Rebne scored a 54. Falstad then won the pot for a first-place low net of 36 and Rebne (54-17) was second with 37. Kathy Schmidt (55-17) and Mary Miller (61-23) both posted a 38 low net score.

