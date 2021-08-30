The sixth annual Labor Day Arts and Crafts Show is slated for Sunday, Sept. 5, in downtown Eagle River, in conjunction with sidewalk sales from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sausage Fest in Riverview Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center expects more than 3,000 people to attend the family-friendly event, which will be held rain or shine.

