The Knox Creek Heritage Center in Brantwood hosted A Country Afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 11. The grounds were open at 11 a.m. The weather was fantastic, with temperatures in 70s and the sun was shining on the event. Finn Power provided the entertainment throughout the day and the music was great. Rod and June played a variety of tunes that we all could enjoy. This was our first event together in nearly two years and there was a great turnout. Lunch was served at 1 p.m. and everyone enjoyed a great meal consisting of pulled pork sandwiches and grilled hot dogs with all the fixings.
It was wonderful to see our friends, neighbors and some newcomers coming to get in touch with their roots and commiserate once again. We were finally able to show off the new pavilion which worked out successfully for the pie auction of an amazing assortment of fresh, homemade pies. This is one of our four annual fundraisers and our 25th year of existence, which highlights the pioneers of the area. We used our platform to honor all those lost 20 years ago on this day with a moment of silence and a remembrance speech. We have several projects in the works and are asking for additional donations and volunteers to make our dreams come true. Any donation, either monetary or time, will be greatly appreciated. Some of the buildings (we have nine) are older than 100 years and need some a little TLC. You can follow and like us on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/knoxcreekheritagecenter or check out our website: https://sites.google.com/site/knoxheritagecenter/home.
