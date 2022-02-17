PARK FALLS — Senior Kale Kielpikowski and junior Aiden Miesbauier won titles for the Chequamegon High School wrestling team at the WIAA Division 3 Chequamegon regional on Feb. 12 at Chequamegon High School.
Freshman Hudson Hilgart and Senior Dominic Schmidt were runners-up, also advancing to the St. Croix Falls Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 19. The top three finishers in each weight class at the sectional will advance to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison Feb. 24-26.
Kielpikowski (26-13) won the title at 113 pounds, pinning Journee Wood of Phillips in 2:39 in the championship match.
Miesbauer (24-10) won the 120-pound title, scoring a 12-0 major decision over Ronan Garcia (25-15) of Bruce.
Hilgart placed second at 138 pounds. He scored a 9-1 major decision over Garrett McKinley of Ladysmith in the semifinals and fell in 3:23 to Ethan Kenner (17-9) of Phillips in the title match.
Dominic Schmidt (24-18) placed second at 152 pounds. He rolled Zach Kosta of Ladysmith in 14 seconds in the semifinals before falling in 5:10 in the title match to James Bruhn (22-9) of Phillips. Schmidt pinned Johnny Jacobs of Bruce in 1:56 to secure second place.
Sophomore Jackson Ernst placed third for the Screaming Eagles at 132 pounds. He fell in 5:43 to Dakota Nelson (17-15) of Flambeau in the semifinals.
Freshman Dalton Schmidt placed third at 145 pounds. He fell in 3:33 to Harold Garcia of Bruce in the semifinals.
Freshman Gregory Morgan placed third at 160 pounds. He dropped an 8-4 decision to Keven Anderson of Bruce in the semifinals.
Freshman Daniel Wagner was third at 285. He fell in 1:01 to Nic Bratina of Ladysmith in the semifinals.
Freshman Darrick Bonga wrestled at 220 for Chequamegon. He fell in 1:26 to eventual champion Rene Martinez (36-8) of Bruce in the semifinals and then to Kaedyn Kopelke of Flambeau in 3:38. Martinez is 11th in the WiWrestling.com Division 3 state rankings.
Ladysmith edged the Loggers for the team title. Ladysmith scored 188 points, followed by: Phillips, 179; Chequamegon, 135; Bruce, 125; Flambeau, 39; and Bayfield/Washburn, 0.
