EDGAR — Senior Kale Kielpikowski and junior Aiden Miesbuaer placed second for the Chequamegon High School wrestling team at the Marawood Conference Championships on Jan. 29, at Edgar High School.

Stratford won the team title with 242 points, followed by: Auburndale, 137; Phillips, 136; Edgar, 104; Chequamegon, 99; Marathon, 84; and Athens, 45.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments