...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Kenneth Leonard Meives, 80, of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022, in Rochester, MN.
Kenneth was born on June 20, 1942, in Phillips, WI, to Marion and Rosella (Neisen) Meives. Kenneth was the second oldest of nine children and grew up on the family farm in Elk, WI. He attended Arbutus Hill Elementary school and was active in the Camp Merrill 4-H club. Following his graduation from Phillips high school in 1960 Kenneth entered the workforce. He worked various odd jobs and construction in the Twin Cities, MN for many years. In his down time, Kenneth enjoyed dancing and listening to Polka music, jigsaw puzzles and dining at the Pizza Ranch. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and being in the wilderness. He had a passion for assisting local high school students in accomplishing their college goals and he established scholarships for local graduates. A man who valued his relationships, he enjoyed chatting with his siblings on a weekly basis.
