It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to a one-of-a-kind man, who lived life on his own terms, embracing every opportunity for an outdoor adventure and leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered forever by those that knew him. Kenneth Frank Strobl age 75 of Catawba, WI also known as Kingpin, passed away, peacefully on July 26th, 2023, at St. Josephs hospital, surrounded by a room full of those that loved him. He was born in Phillips Wisconsin to Frank (Martha) Strobl. Attended Phillips High School until Junior Year. He was raised in Catawba, on the family farm, Kenny developed a love for the great outdoors at a young age. With a keen eye, and a steady hand, a memory that could recall every trail, bend in the path, tree or corner of the lake that had good fishing. Kenny could navigate the woods and waters unlike anyone else. Oftentimes returning with stories of great success or else tales of events gone wrong that would later become great memories. It wasn’t just his love of hunting and fishing that defined him. Kenny possessed a determined mindset and rebellious spirit. He was unafraid to challenge the norm and break a few rules along the way. He never let anything stop him from doing what he put his mind to doing. He spent more than half his life without the use of his legs, and he never let that be an excuse for being unable to do anything. Kenny had an unshakeable love for his family that knew no bounds. Though he may not have expressed it with words, his actions spoke volumes. His love for his family extended beyond blood and he formed deep bonds with many friends who became family.
Kenneth Frank Strobl was survived by, his wife Linda (Clark), brother Bobby (Barb) Strobl, Sisters Rosie Spanel and Sharron Winters. Three children Carmel (Ron) Foley or Hawkins, Jamie (Debbie) Strobl of Prentice and Dawn (Ben) Nelson of Catawba. Six grandchildren Justin (Morgan) Bleck, Tyler (Megan) Foley, Hunter (Katie) Bleck, Brittaney (Andy) Krueger, Jared (Jordan) Foley and Cassidy Strobl. Five Great Grandchildren Renee Foley, Ayden Foley, Everly Bleck, Hudson Bleck, Decker Krueger, Several Nieces and Nephews. He was also survived by very special friends Jerry (Crappie King) Shultz and Beth Cook.
