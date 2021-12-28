Kenneth E. Atchley, 79, of the Town of Flambeau, WI was called home by his Savior on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at The Waterford in Park Falls, WI. He was born to Chester and Maymie (Vandemark) Atchley on July 26, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri.
He graduated from North Saint Paul High School and joined the Air Force shortly after graduation. After his service he traveled to North Dakota to be a counselor at the Home on the Range for Boys. He then worked on a barge on the Mississippi River as a cook before meeting his future wife, Judy Teeters. They were married on October 13, 1977 and enjoyed many years together. He worked for Honeywell as a Superintendent until his retirement in 2000 then moved to Lugerville, WI where he enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. When it was hunting season, he liked to play cards with his family and friends. He was the designated camp cook at the Teeters Hunting Cabin. He was a member of the Phillips AMVETS Post 50 and the Flambeau Whitetails LTD.
