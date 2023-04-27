Kenneth D. Danielson, 82, of Prentice, WI, died on April 21, 2023, at Riverview Health Service, in Tomahawk, WI.

He was born on June 16, 1940, the son of Carroll and Edna (Kroon) Danielson on the families homestead in Ogema.

