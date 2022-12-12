...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
up to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
It is with a very heavy heart that Kreg White and the Kennedy Family announces the passing of Kathleen Ann Kennedy (sister #2) on December 4th, 2022 at her home. Kathleen’s life story can best be shared with laughter, passion and rohkeutta (Finnish for BOLDNESS).
On July 9, 1961, Kathleen’s older sister Tammy got knocked out of first place (only in dad’s eyes) when Kathleen was born to the late Wallace and Audrey Kennedy…followed by Bryan, Mike, Mary, Patty and Billy.
