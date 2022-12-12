It is with a very heavy heart that Kreg White and the Kennedy Family announces the passing of Kathleen Ann Kennedy (sister #2) on December 4th, 2022 at her home. Kathleen’s life story can best be shared with laughter, passion and rohkeutta (Finnish for BOLDNESS).

On July 9, 1961, Kathleen’s older sister Tammy got knocked out of first place (only in dad’s eyes) when Kathleen was born to the late Wallace and Audrey Kennedy…followed by Bryan, Mike, Mary, Patty and Billy.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Kennedy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments