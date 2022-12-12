Katherine Smugala, 76, of Ogema passed away peacefully December 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by family under the care of Hope Hospice. She was born to Frank and Katherine (Mindock) Budaj on August 5, 1946, in Phillips, WI.

She graduated from Phillips High School then married Michael (Mickey) Smugala on November 14, 1964, at St. Mary’s Church in Phillips. It was a pleasantly warm day for the celebration. She enjoyed being a housewife and raising her six children. The home was always full of laughter. She loved spending her time in her garden. She enjoyed everything outdoors, cooking, her family, owls, quilting, and canning. In 1993, she went to work at the Catawba Post Office for many years and worked her way up to Postmaster.

