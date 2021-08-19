While realizing the calendar doesn’t flip to autumn until the third week in September of late I’ve been left wondering where the heck summer got to! Seems like just yesterday we working up the soil in my little veggie garden and putting seeds in the ground. Now the tomatoes are heavy on the vine, the peas have struggled a bit but there are enough to munch on (my favorite), carrots will be abundant, as will pumpkins, and there are beets enough to make a batch or two of jelly so I’m happy. Jacob’s sunflowers are not yet in bloom, but the stems are just as tall as last year’s and they bloomed well into October. I have photos of him on a ladder, up close and personal with the tallest of blooms. His smile is priceless.
Down at the farm the calves are nearly half as tall as their mommas already, the pullets are becoming hens with tiny eggs to show for it. We planted apple, plum and one cherry tree (another of Jacob’s asked-for and granted experiments) and while we know enough of plums and apples that we didn’t expect, or receive any fruit, there was one cherry on that little tree planted by young hands. It turned a lovely shade of red, and while one cherry is not terribly useful for any purpose it gave us hope that all the trees will survive and do well. The wild apple tree in our yard at home has one, I kid you not, one apple on it, the flowering crab fruit is more abundant but there’s only one tree that produces a useful size crabapple for jelly-making. Weren’t those trees just in full bloom, white, pink, red petals everywhere? Apparently not, since my calendar is long past May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.