It’s not clear to me when the desire to massacre Christmas songs and/or poems overcame me, but it’s easy to blame it on Weird Al Yankovic, the Prince of Parody. Who can forget “I Lost on Jeopardy” set to the tune of “Our Loves in Jeopardy,” or “Eat It” set to the tune of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”? Well, maybe you can forget them, but I can’t.

Then there were Da Yoopers with so many silly songs including their “Rusty Chevrolet” – dashing through the snow in a rusty Chevrolet rather than a one-horse open sleigh. Yes, even the perennial Christmas favorite, “Jingle Bells” did not escape being rewritten in a potentially amusing way.

