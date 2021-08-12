I was in downtown Park Falls the other day to pick up a few things and it struck me that the only two downtown businesses intact from my childhood are the theater and the pharmacy. Oh, and I almost forgot, the Pal Café. There are differences of course, the theater had a recent change of marquee and interior, the pharmacy (which we called a drug store) no longer has a soda fountain area and the Pal is not open for business at the moment. It just struck me hard this time, and I know why.
Most of the changes have been gradual, a storefront becoming office space for an insurance agent or a dental practice. A Ben Franklin store becoming a grocery, then a Sears, now a thrift store. A park disappearing to become the de-ink facility for the paper mill. Gambles Department Store becoming a mall with lots of little businesses that have dwindled to a few. Hegstrom’s Jewelry is now a hair salon. The original State Bank building became a music store and now a tax/accounting business. A whole block and the “new” State Bank, actually Wells Fargo in its demise, were demolished just a couple years ago, along with several businesses and houses along Hwy. 13. Many, including the once upon a showpiece Kollmer Hotel and Flygt’s Drugstore burned to the ground way back when, some were torn down more recently, and with the burning and ultimate demolition of the former Wilderness Court, which in my childhood was the Coast to Coast store, I find myself without many of my former navigational beacons! It’s plenty weird. I heard tell the most recent loss was the oldest original building left in PF, but I’m not sure if that’s fact or legend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.