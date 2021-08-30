We do not hatch our own chicks. When we first got into raising chickens for eggs and broilers for meat, we’d order them through the mail. Someone from the post office would call at an early hour and we’d drive in to retrieve a container the size of a large shoebox that peeped. The brooder box, heat lamps, small feeders and waterers were always set up in advance; the box’s bottom covered in shavings. We’d dip beaks and monitor heat. In those days there were some surprises. One year instead of all poults that would become laying hens we were blessed with five roosters. Four were Speckled Sussex as ordered, but the “bonus” chick was a gold-banded Polish with a disposition that can only be described as frenetic. Our granddaughter named him Puff because of his headgear. Ultimately, he and Coco, a hen, became the best of pals. Even in chickendom there’s no accounting for taste.
Puff grew to be a favorite of our granddaughter. Back when our flock was allowed to totally free-range we thought we’d lost him one evening when we were late putting them in the coop and Puff could not be found. We searched before giving up our flashlights on the edge of despair, wondering how we would break the news to the little one. But lo and behold Puff was there the next morning, on the top of a stepladder near what was the milk house when the farm was a dairying operation. Unscathed. He died of old age and is buried with the rest of the retirees, a painted rock to mark his internment. He and Coco won a blue ribbon apiece from the Price County Fair — 10 years past now.
