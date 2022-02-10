Perhaps you’ve seen the television commercial where a man is shown training middle-aged folks how NOT to become their parents. One must wonder if that is even possible.

I catch a glimpse of my mirrored reflection and see the definite shadow of my mother there. Plus, the older I get the more I realize how right my parents were about so many things that I lived in doubt over back then. Though I must admit that now is not just a different time, it is indeed a different world altogether, so there are many things my folks could never have imagined, and a few have taken some adjustment for me as well.

