I did it. For the first time in my existence I accomplished something I’d never done before and probably will never again. And while it might seem a small thing to you. While it might seem miniscule and unimportant to everyone the world over except me, that’s how it is with accomplishments, isn’t it?

When they belong to you they BELONG to you. You own them. And even if they are but baby steps in this wide, wide world, they are enormous, giant leaps in your eyes. And this, large print copy notwithstanding, is enormously gigantic for me.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments