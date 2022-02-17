There are places just perfect for people watching. An airport, a library, a busy street, a store, a concert, a sporting event, a doctor’s waiting room.
I find it an interesting way to pass the time when I’m stuck sitting and waiting. I’m so much more patient than I was in my younger years, but one still needs something to occupy the mind. Books work fine – but sometimes that pastime even pales.
Recently I found myself in a waiting situation and it made me recall a younger friend who is also a people watcher. Though she never ends it with just watching. As a writer she will pick people out of a crowd and create an entire dossier on them, as if they were a character in a book! Just by looking and observing, a story would spin out in her head that may or may not have found its way into written word.
I don’t take it that far, but I do watch and wonder.
That man and his wife. They are older, anywhere from 50’s to a well-preserved 70’s in age. Their mode of dress is simple — blue pants, plaid shirt, baseball cap and plain boots for him, jeans and long sleeve top that hang in a way that shows she must have recently lost weight for her. Plus an aqua-green knit hat covering what one can tell is her hairless head tags her.
Cancer patient. He is solicitous, but not overly so. No wheelchair for her; they just walk slowly, with her setting the pace. She looks tired. He looks uncomfortable, not with her but with the place and perhaps the disease that is testing those “in sickness and in health” words contained in marriage vows. Their wedding bands are simple gold.
That lady, anywhere from 40 to a well-preserved 60, working on a craft project out of a rainbow printed bag. There are a half-dozen crocheted squares in different colors on her lap, purples and pinks, blues and yellows, an almost camouflage green mix. She uses a large needle and colored yarn to stitch them together somehow.
I’m a total loss when it comes to knitting or crocheting – not a skill I took to. She is quick though, and is intent on her work, her glasses winking in the light. Her hair is short and brown with blonde highlights. Her shoes are black leather with improbable pastel pink laces. She looks up occasionally, but is mostly working. Needing busy hands? Another gold wedding band.
One thing I always look for are interesting hair colors. Oh not auburn, chestnut or sorrel (I know, I tend to use horse lingo for hair coloring tags, all those westerns I’ve watched in my day) but those dyed what I term improbable colors.
I saw a woman in an airport once – either Phoenix or Salt Lake City, or maybe even Minneapolis/St. Paul – with pink hair. Bubble gum pink. Let me add that this was back in the day when dye jobs were used to change a blonde to a brunette or vice-versa or to cover gray roots. Not the palette we see nowadays, which is why that pink caught my eye at the time and is still in my memory banks.
But of the many people who crossed my path only one had what I’d term an unusual dye job. She was young, 20’s or early 30’s at most, conservatively dressed in black pants, white blouse, plaid scarf and short boots. But her hair was in varying shades of purple from lavender to dark.
And don’t we have a ton of shoe types nowadays? Bright yellow crocs, thigh high black leather boots, ‘tennis’ shoes of many varieties and colors. Gone are the days of my red ball jets and Buster Browns.
Maybe I’ll take a page from my young friend’s book and use the folks I watched in a story. Story fodder comes in many forms. Perhaps the shoes…
