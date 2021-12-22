Karen Idell Podhora, 74, of Phillips, WI, passed away on December 19, 2021, at an assisted living facility. Karen was born on September 28, 1947, to Emil and Tina (Newman) Podhora, in Phillips.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Phillips. She enjoyed putting puzzles together, gardening, and being around people. She had a love for animals, and was proud of her job many years ago as a kitchen assistant at Hick's Landing Supper Club.

