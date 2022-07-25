Julie J. Voda, 62, of Phillips, passed away suddenly on July 20, 2022, at the Aspirus Medford Hospital. Julie was born on July 1, 1960, in Iron Mountain, MI, to Fernley and Gertrude (Osieczonek) Gray.

Julie attended Phillips High School, NTC (when it was NITC), Superior/Duluth School of Fashion (a few semesters), and Fox Valley Tech School for truck driving.

