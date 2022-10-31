SWENSON, Judy, 73, was born September 7, 1949 and died October 28, 2022 at Rib Lake Nursing Home in Rib Lake.

Heindl-Nimsgren Funeral and Cremation Services, Phillips, is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Swenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments