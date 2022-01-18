Judy Migacz (nee Luedke), age 63 passed away peacefully under hospice care while at Aspirus Care and Rehabilitation in Medford, WI. on January 8, with family at bedside. Judy was the seventh of nine children born to Rudolph and Doris Luedke of Prentice, WI. She spent her early years in Prentice then moved to Milwaukee with her family. There she met and married Henry Migacz after a brief romance, the marriage was short lived. She was employed by Marion Catholic Home and St. Joseph Hospital while in Milwaukee. Later in life she returned to Prentice to care for her ailing mother. Judy later moved to Medford WI. where she resided with her brother William. Judy had a large extended family with many nieces and nephews that she doted on. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing blankets and crocheting dolls. Judy had a big heart, liked to help others as she was able and looked forward to making Christmas wreaths each season.
Judy was preceded in death by her brothers Wayne and Edward Luedke, father Rudolph Luedke, Mother Doris Scott Luedke. She is survived by her sisters Patricia Luedke of Milwaukee, Nancy (John) Schwartz of Plant City Florida. Brothers, Frederick Luedke (Darlene) of Tomah, WI., Robert Luedke (Debra Brown) of Port Washington, WI; Otto Luedke (Wendy) of Cudahy, WI; and William of Medford, WI.
