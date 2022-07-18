...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN IRON AND NORTHEASTERN PRICE COUNTIES...
At 511 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of
Turtle Flambeau Flowage, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Iron and northeastern Price Counties, including the
following locations... Pike Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Judith M. “Judy” Weger, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home, following a long illness. She was born in Madison on March 4, 1942, the daughter of Frank and Marion DiMartino. Judy was raised in the Greenbush neighborhood and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1960. Judy married David Smith on June 25, 1960, and they had two children. She worked for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Transportation for 38 years. Judy married James “JC” Weger on May 12, 1989, and together they owned and operated a resort in Phillips, Weger’s Northwoods, formerly the Big Elk Resort. Judy and Jim enjoyed traveling to many places throughout the country, and especially spending time with family and friends at the resort. She also enjoyed dancing, cooking, fishing, needlework, watching the Packers and Badgers football teams, and visiting casinos. Judy is survived by her son, Richard Smith; daughter, Sherri Smith (Christopher Carlson); stepsons; grandchildren, Amanda Marie and Hannah Rae; several great-grandchildren; step grandchildren; step great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, special friends, and Wayne. She was preceded in death by, her husband, James “JC” Weger; her parents; her sister, Rosalyn Richardson; and grandchildren, Candace, Tony and Jesse. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with the Rev. Bernt Tweit presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Bristol Sweet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Lung Association or American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. “Mom, you will be forever in our hearts and always in our thoughts. We will love you always.” Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420.
