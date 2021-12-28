...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Washburn, Bayfield and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Lac
Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Joyce M. Drew, age 85, of Phillips and formerly of De Pere, WI, was called to her home in Heaven on December 23, 2021. She was born January 27, 1936 to Irvin and Clara (Gille) Krause in Buffalo City, WI. Joyce married Jack D. Drew on June 28, 1958. He preceded her in death in 2000.
Joyce was a medical secretary until her retirement. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life, and her retirement was spent going to their school and sporting events. Most recently her time was spent with her great-grandson Jaxon.
