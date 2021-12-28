Joyce M. Drew, age 85, of Phillips and formerly of De Pere, WI, was called to her home in Heaven on December 23, 2021. She was born January 27, 1936 to Irvin and Clara (Gille) Krause in Buffalo City, WI. Joyce married Jack D. Drew on June 28, 1958. He preceded her in death in 2000.

Joyce was a medical secretary until her retirement. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life, and her retirement was spent going to their school and sporting events. Most recently her time was spent with her great-grandson Jaxon.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Drew as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments