Josephine “Josi” Marie Birchmeier, 44, Luxemburg, WI, passed away at home Friday morning, March 3, 2023, while surrounded by her loving family following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Born August 6, 1978, in Ashland, WI, she is the oldest child of Joseph M. Cervenka and Patricia M. Skawinski. Josi graduated from Butternut High School, Class of 1996 and received an education degree from UW-Superior. She met and married the love of her life, Theodore “Ted” Birchmeier on June 16, 2001, in Park Falls. The couple had five children together and Josi was an outstanding, dedicated mom and wife. Josi began her career as an art teacher in the Park Falls area before the family re-located to Luxemburg, WI, where she taught art at the intermediate school. Josi was a lover of the outdoors and always adventurous, including boating and shooting sports, whether guns, pool or basketball, just to name a few. If you could not find Josi, you were sure to find here at a local thrift shop or flea market. Her passion for teaching art and the love of raising her young family was the whole world to Josi. There are not enough kind words to describe this selfless, beautiful woman.
Josi is survived by her husband of 21 years, Ted; five children, Charlie, Tucker, Lincoln, Cullen, and Vivienne; four siblings, Mary (Scott) Holobek, Mandy (Aaron) Sommers, John Cervenka, and Andy (Jordan) Cervenka; parents, Joe Cervenka and Patty Skawinski; Ted’s mother, brothers and sisters; numerous cousins, nieces and nephew on both sides of the family .
