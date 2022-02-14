Joseph P Rasmussen, 50, of Cedarburg, WI, passed away on February 9, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and friends. Joe was born in Kewaunee, on June 1, 1971, the son of Douglas Rasmussen and Barbara Schmidt.

After graduating from Phillips High School in 1989, Joe was employed at BW Papersystems and worked most recently as the White Paper Installation Leader. He was passionate about his job and the close relationships and travel that came with it. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, cooking, deer hunting, and motorcycles. He enjoyed restoring old cars, including the 1970 Oldsmobile 442 he was currently working on.

