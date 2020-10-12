Virus Outbreak Johnson

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Johnson, says he never had any symptoms after testing positive Oct. 2 for the coronavirus. Johnson said Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, that while there have been "so many tragedies" for those who test positive, "at the same time COVID is not a death sentence."  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, said Monday that he never had any symptoms after testing positive Oct. 2 for the coronavirus, declaring that COVID-19 “is not a death sentence.”

As of Sunday, more than 150,000 people in Wisconsin had tested positive for the virus, with 1,465 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services. Wisconsin has seen a spike in cases in recent months, and has been one of the top five states in the country for new cases per capita.

