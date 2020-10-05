FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during the committee's business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the "Crossfire Hurricane"/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington. Johnson says he tested positive for the coronarivus. Johnson’s office announced the diagnosis in a statement Saturday, Oct. 3. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said Saturday that he tested positive for the coronavirus, at least the third U.S. senator to do so this week since President Trump announced his own positive test.
Johnson's office announced the diagnosis in a statement Saturday morning, following Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis' announcement of being positive to COVID-19, adding to tension in Washington, D.C., since Trump's announcement Friday.
