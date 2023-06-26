John L. Schancer, 72, of Kennan, WI, passed away on June 21, 2023, at Tomahawk Health Services after a long battle with Lyme Disease, Parkinson Disease, and Lewy Body Dementia. John was born to Clement Russell and Anna Maria (Erdman) Schancer, on August 18, 1950, in Phillips, WI.

He graduated from Phillips High School in 1968 and worked on the family farm. John and Sue were married on May 3, 1975. They purchased the farm from his parents where they continued dairy farming until 2001. John enjoyed woodworking, sawing lumber on his sawmill, and making many pieces of furniture for Sue and other family members. John designed a hunting cabin inside and out. He built 3 twin and 1 queen post and beam beds, all of the cabinets inside, and sawed all the wood paneling inside of that cabin himself. Another passion of John’s was cutting firewood to heat the 3rd generation farmhouse his grandfather built. While farming and after retiring, he loved taking vacations to national parks and staying in historical lodges. He was so proud of his daughter’s accomplishments, enjoyed taking his grandson, Andrew, on vacations, and just hanging out on his homestead. His granddaughter, Addison, was the light of his eyes. John loved watching her dance recitals and just being around her. He didn’t hand out complaints very often but would share with his wife how proud he was of all of them.

