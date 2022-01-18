John Franklin “Skip” Pilch, age 89, of Park Falls, WI went to his Heavenly home on January 15, 2022, after an unexpected illness. Skip was born on January 13, 1933, to Andrew & Susie (Raskie) Pilch in the Town of Worcester. He was the eldest of seven children and the best looking, often being mistaken for Burt Reynolds.
Skip is survived by his daughter, Heather (Bill) Rominske; three stepchildren, Mike Bogdanovic, Karri Marinko and Steve (Deb) Bogdanovic; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Susan Heizler; brothers, Andy Jr. (Chris) Pilch, Rich (Laurie) Pilch & Karl (Marie) Pilch; numerous nieces and nephews; other family and friends. All of which will miss him greatly.
