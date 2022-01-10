Joan May Pischke, 70 of Holcombe, died on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. She was born on February 9, 1951 in Ladysmith to William & Betty (Stevenson) Balat.

Joan married William Clayton Pischke on July 1, 1974 in Ironwood, MI. She lived in Kennan, Catawba and Ladysmith before moving to Holcombe. Joan worked at Rusk County Memorial Hospital for 30+ years as the Administrative Secretary. She enjoyed fishing, spending time with her grandchildren and enjoying her retirement.

