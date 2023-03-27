Joan Marie (Stolzman) Weis passed away on March 19, 2023 at the Waterford in Park Falls at the age of 92. Joan was born on June 21, 1930 in Marshfield, Wisconsin, the daughter of Mildred (Hagemann) and August Stolzman. She spent her early life and schooling in Marshfield. On December 27, 1951, Joan was married to Lloyd Weis at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield. Their marriage was blessed with eight children. Joan earned her Wisconsin cheesemakers license and worked alongside her husband as they operated several cheese factories in Wisconsin and beyond. Joan eventually worked as a cook at the Butternut School until her retirement in 1998. Joan was active in her community serving on the Butternut Village Board, the Immaculate Conception Parish Council, and Red Hats Society. Joan’s faith was a strong guiding force in her life. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Butternut.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Burnell Stolzman, daughter Barbara Peterson and sons David and Michael Weis. She is survived by 5 children, Kathy Follis of Washburn, Gary (Marge) Weis of Butternut, Diana (Doug) Rein of Glidden, Darlene (Donald) Pemble of Mercer and Steven (Deanna) Weis of Wausau, her brother Father William Stolzman of St. Paul, Minnesota, 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.