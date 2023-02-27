...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
On Thursday February 9, 2023, Jerome Joseph Kurth, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully in the evening hours at Abbotsford Health Care Center in Abbotsford, WI. at the age of 86. Jerome leaves behind many legacies including farming (many hours of rocks were picked), logging, draft horses, clearing land, strong work ethic, but most importantly a big loving family.
In the early years, Jerome was married to Patricia Ann Wiarek (d. 2021) of Milwaukee, WI (later in life divorced). Jerome and Patricia took over the family dairy farm in 1968 in Catawba. He later married Charlaine Erdman (d. 2003). On the farm, he would lend a helping hand to neighbors, and they were always willing to help him in return. He also won horsemanship awards and trophies with his well-known draft horse studs, Jack and Pete. Not many people pulled two studs together. Following his years on the farm, he married Jeanette Conner (later divorced) and resided in Phillips, Marshfield, and most recently Medford.
