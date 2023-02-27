On Thursday February 9, 2023, Jerome Joseph Kurth, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully in the evening hours at Abbotsford Health Care Center in Abbotsford, WI. at the age of 86. Jerome leaves behind many legacies including farming (many hours of rocks were picked), logging, draft horses, clearing land, strong work ethic, but most importantly a big loving family.

In the early years, Jerome was married to Patricia Ann Wiarek (d. 2021) of Milwaukee, WI (later in life divorced). Jerome and Patricia took over the family dairy farm in 1968 in Catawba. He later married Charlaine Erdman (d. 2003). On the farm, he would lend a helping hand to neighbors, and they were always willing to help him in return. He also won horsemanship awards and trophies with his well-known draft horse studs, Jack and Pete. Not many people pulled two studs together. Following his years on the farm, he married Jeanette Conner (later divorced) and resided in Phillips, Marshfield, and most recently Medford.

