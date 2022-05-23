Jeanette Marie Marten, 79, formerly of Park Falls. Died peacefully on Monday, January 31st, 2022.

Interment will take place at 1:00pm on Thursday June 2, 2022 at Nola Cemetery. Deacon Chet Ball will officiate.

