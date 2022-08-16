M. Jean Mayer, age 90, passed away August 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born November 14, 1931, in Prentice, WI, daughter of Mark and Grace (Hoffman) Curtis. Jean attended Prentice schools and graduated from Prentice High School as Salutatorian in 1949.

