Age 65, of Fifield, died as a result of an accidental drowning while on vacation in Puerto Rico. Vacationing is something she always loved and looked forward to. On Sept. 17th, 1983 she married her husband of 38 years Jeffrey David Spaulding. Janet loved being outdoors which brought her to wreath making at Cayuga wreath factory before Park Manor nursing home as a dedicated care giver for 32 years. Janet truly enjoyed life to the fullest her passion for helping people was felt by everyone around her. She enjoyed so many things on her days off you would find her soaking in the sun, if there was no sun she was off to the casino or inside playing games and cards, watching reality tv or her soaps and of course she never missed the price is right so she could have bragging rights being lowest on the showcase showdown. She really enjoyed gardening and camping with all of her family. She especially enjoyed being with her grandkids
She is survived by her husband Jeffrey, her three children: Michael T. Wagner, Jenny Mozena, and Jackie (Jake) Mann, (7)grandchildren, Michael’s daughter Lillianna and Jackie’s children: Damian, Dezarae, Danica, Delainey, Destiny, and Delilah. Her siblings: Richard (Debbie) Sack, Roger (Carrie) Sack, Rita La Rue, Sandy (Rowdy) Darnell, Mark (Kristine) Sack, and Bob Sack, and many sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Gus and Gladys Sack, her mother and father-in-law: Beverly (Bud) Koester & Russel Spaulding, and brothers Frank and David Sack.
